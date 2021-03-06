Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock believes Fulham have the pace in their forward line to really put pressure on the Reds with their counter-attacking football.

Liverpool have lost their last five league games at home, the worst run in their history and are now languishing in seventh in the league table.

They have not won in their last seven league games at home and have not scored a goal at Anfield from open play in over ten hours of football.

Against the backdrop of such dreadful form, they will host relegation-threatened Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

The Cottagers are fighting hard to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and with West Brom getting a point at Anfield in December, they will be keen to make sure they do not leave empty handed.

Warnock is particularly worried about the pace Fulham have on the break and indicated that Liverpool could find it hard to beat a defensively organised side who can hurt them on the counter attack.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “What they do possess is pace on the break.

“That’s what Liverpool often suffer with on the counter-attack.

“They will fancy their chances of sitting in deep, being defensively organised, but having that pace to be able to counter-attack against Liverpool.”

Fulham played out a 1-1 draw when Liverpool visited Craven Cottage earlier in the season.