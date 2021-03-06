Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has expressed his delight at the number of centre-back options the Whites will have at their disposal for the business end of the season.

Leeds struggled with injuries in the first half of the season, especially to defenders, and were forced to play with Luke Ayling at centre-back for a period of the campaign.

But those defensive injuries have been receding and Diego Llorente impressed in the last two league games for Leeds.

Dorigo also pointed out that Gaetano Berardi recently featured for the Under-23s and Robin Koch is also set to return as he recuperates from a knee injury.

With Pascal Struijk adding another option, the former Leeds star believes Marcelo Bielsa will soon have a few selection headaches to solve, especially at the back.

The former White said on LUTV: “We want competition for places.

“Berardi coming back and playing a few minutes in the Under-23 game, Robin Koch must be getting closer.

“And [Pascal] Struijk is improving all the time and he looks like he wants to have one of those centre-back positions in the way he has played recently.

“We are talking about four or five into two and it is an interesting conundrum for the manager.”

Llorente and club captain Liam Cooper are tipped to start at the heart of Leeds’ defence when they take on West Ham on Monday night.