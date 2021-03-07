Jose Mourinho insists he has not lost sight of the Europa League despite Tottenham Hotspur boosting their top four hopes with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Gareth Bale put Tottenham ahead in the 25th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Christian Benteke levelled for the visitors just before the break.

Spurs quickly re-established their advantage just four minutes into the second half with Bale grabbing his second, while further goals from Harry Kane (52nd and 76th minutes) killed off Crystal Palace and secured all three Premier League points.

Mourinho’s men have now won their last three Premier League games on the bounce and sit in sixth spot, just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

The Spurs boss insists that he cannot control what other teams in the top four chase do and has not lost sight of the Europa League, which also offers a route into next season’s Champions League.

“I cannot control the other teams and their results. We just need to get the most points we can”, Mourinho said at his post match press conference.

“If possible playing well, if possible scoring goals, if possible not conceding goals.

“I refuse to forget the Europa League and we have a final waiting for us.

“We can enjoy this in a soft way because we know that Arsenal away, Villa away and Newcastle away is next.”

Mourinho also hit out at criticism which has been sent his way this season accusing him of setting Tottenham up defensively.

“I was told 100 goals scored in the season which for a very defensive team, a very negative team, is not bad”, he added.

Spurs are next in Europa League action with a clash against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.