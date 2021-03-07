Fixture: Dundee United vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s clash at Tannadice against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers beat St Mirren on Saturday to ensure that if Celtic do not beat Dundee United today then they will be crowned Scottish champions.

Celtic will be keen to delay Rangers’ title party and interim boss John Kennedy sends his men out at Tannadice as favourites to pick up all three points.

The Bhoys have won in each of the last nine meetings between the two sides and the last time Dundee United emerged victorious was in 2014.

For this afternoon’s game, Kennedy starts with Scott Bain between the sticks, while in defence he has Jonjoe Kenny and Diego Laxalt as his full-backs. In central defence Kristoffer Ajer partners Stephen Welsh.

In midfield, Kennedy looks towards Scott Brown and David Turbull to dominate, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also start. Mohamed Elyounoussi supports Odsonne Edouard up top.

If Celtic need to make changes at any point during the game then they have options on the bench, including Tom Rogic and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Dundee United

Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Duffy, Griffiths, Ajeti, Klimala, Soro, Rogic, Forrest, Montgomery