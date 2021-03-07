Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Manchester derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side are cruising towards the Premier League title with a 12-point lead over second placed Leicester City and a 14-point advantage over Manchester United.

The last meeting between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium saw Manchester United edge a 1-0 win, but the last three games between each side, all at Old Trafford, have seen one win for each and a 0-0 draw.

Manchester City have won their last 21 games in a row and will start as favourites to make it 22 games this afternoon.

For this afternoon’s game Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko. In the centre of defence, John Stones partners Ruben Dias.

Further up the pitch Manchester City go with Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City Team vs Manchester United

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Aguero, Laporte, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden