Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for his side to breath new life into their season by putting Manchester City to the sword and ending their 21-game winning run.

They sit 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City and will be without David de Gea against the Citizens, with the goalkeeper back in Spain for the birth of his first child.

With De Gea in Spain, Dean Henderson gets a chance in goal for Manchester United this afternoon.

Solskjaer goes with the full-back duo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, while in central defence Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof.

In midfield, Solskjaer selects Scott McTominay and Fred to boss the middle of the park, while Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James support Anthony Martial.

If Solskjaer wants to influence the game from the bench then he can turn to his substitutes, with options that include Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United Team vs Manchester City

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, James, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Williams, Matic, Diallo, Greenwood, Shoretire