Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with top four rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton are one point behind fourth placed Chelsea in the Premier League, and boast a game in hand of the Blues, meaning victory tonight would give the Toffees a massive boost in their top four ambitions.

Ancelotti saw his men grab a 1-0 win away at strugglers West Brom in their last outing and, added to victories over Southampton and Liverpool, Everton have won their last three games on the spin.

However, Everton have not won at Chelsea since a trip to the Blues in November 1994; they did win the earlier meeting between the two teams this season though, 1-0, at Goodison Park.

For this evening’s game Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he opts for Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Lucas Digne.

In midfield, Ancelotti opts to deploy Allan and Andre Gomes, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Everton boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Joshua King and Tom Davies.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is not in the matchday squad.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Tyrer, Nkounkou, John, Davies, Onyango, Bernard, Broadhead, King