Rangers winger Scott Wright has insisted he is relishing the challenge of raising his game to the mental and physical demands at Ibrox and stressed putting in the work to reach those standards will help him as a player.

Wright made his dream move to Rangers last month and is continuing his integration into the first team under Steven Gerrard.

The winger has a host of team-mates and coaches at Ibrox to help him assimilate to the standards at Rangers, standards that the new Scottish Premiership champions have risen to and maintained since Gerrard took charge.

However, Wright insists he is relishing the mental and physical demands put on him at Ibrox as he feels it will only help him raise his game further.

The 23-year-old added that all his Gers team-mates take it upon themselves to make sure that the levels laid down by the coaches are maintained at Ibrox every day, which reflect in their dominant run in both Scotland and in Europe.

Asked how he has been adapting to the high standards at Ibrox, Wright told Rangers TV:” Yes, it has been a change mentally and physically, the kind of demands that are put on, but it is one I am really liking.

“It is something I feel that will help me grow as a player as well.

“The management obviously put demands on us every day in training.

“But the players kind of referee that as well and make sure that the standards are there every day and you can see that in the way the team is playing.”

Wright will be eyeing earning more playing time in the Europa League on Thursday when the Gers take on Slavia Prague at the Eden Arena, having made his debut in the continental competition for his new team in the 5-2 win against Royal Antwerp last month in the round of 32.