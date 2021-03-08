Rangers legend Mark Hateley has heaped praise on Gers youngster Nathan Patterson for how he has remained calm under pressure and expressed his confidence in the defender to improve further.

Patterson made his second Scottish Premiership start of the season against St. Mirren at the weekend and helped the Light Blues to a 3-0 victory.

Rangers legend Hateley has been impressed with how the 19-year-old has fared since coming into the team in the absence of James Tavernier and hailed him for his consistency.

The Englishman pointed out how some young players dip in form after making a promising start, but expressed his confidence in Patterson to offer more to the team as time goes on.

The Ibrox great heaped praise on the right-back for remaining calm under pressure and went on to insist that there is still a lot more to come from him.

“[Patterson has] not put a foot wrong since he has come into the side“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“I think ‘Mr. consistent’, that is what you are looking for from a young boy.

“You see the young boys when they come into a side, they start off on fire because of the adrenaline, and everything that comes with playing in the first team, and then you see the dip and the dip and that’s when they come out of the side.

“But, what he does, and I have great belief in Nathan, what I have seen as a young boy, he is doing what he does now in the first team as he did when he was coming through the academy.

“I think there’s a still lot more to come from him, obviously he will get a lot more confidence that will come.

“But, he never looked flushed under pressure today [Saturday; ed.].“

With Rangers sealing the league title last weekend, Patterson will be hopeful of getting more playing time between now and the end of the season.