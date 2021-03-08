Richard Keys believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and has identified clues that point to the Egypt international’s departure.

Salah openly expressed his discontent at being taken off when Jurgen Klopp decided to replace him with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in the 62nd minute of Liverpool’s 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea last week.

The winger’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa’s cryptic social media post following the incident added fuel to the fire and reignited talk about his future at Anfield.

Salah, who has a contract with Liverpool until 2023, has long been linked with a move away from the Merseyside-based club and former Sky Sports presenter Keys is convinced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Keys, who also tipped Barcelona as a possible destination for the player, believes the Egyptian does not get on with Sadio Mane and has been waiting for an improved contract from Liverpool, before insisting that is a ploy from him to seal a move away from the club.

“We’ve all known for some time that Mane and Salah don’t get on“, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Salah wants more money – but that’s a smokescreen.

“He’s leaving at the end of the season.

“His agent confirmed that when he tweeted that full stop after Salah was taken off in mid-week.

“Where is he going? We need to look at events in Barcelona for the answer.

“Joan Laporta is back as President.

“His first job? Calm [Lionel] Messi. His second job? Deliver a poster signing. Who? You’ve got it.“

With the end of the season fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Salah will put an end to his four-year association with Klopp’s side.