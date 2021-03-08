Former Everton Under-23s hitman Fraser Hornby has revealed that he left Goodison Park last summer as he did not want to wait around for a potential opportunity in the team.

The former Toffees youth star left for French club Reims last summer as he found it hard to earn an opportunity in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti.

While Hornby’s ex-team-mates in the likes of Anthony Gordon broke through to the team, the striker was decided ahead of the current campaign that he was at a crossroads needed to take a decision on his career.

Hornby lifted the lid on his Everton exit and revealed he wanted to prove himself elsewhere and play first team football regularly rather than wait around and hope for a spot under Ancelotti.

The 21-year-old explained that the pathways all players take in their careers are different and pointed to Gordon, who he feels is doing well having already racked up 20 appearances for the Toffees senior team.

“After that summer [2019/20] I sat down to decide on the next step on my development”, Hornby told The Athletic.

“It didn’t look like there’d be an opening in the first team and another season in the Under-23s didn’t feel like the best thing for me.

“I wanted to go out and prove myself.

“Look at Anthony Gordon.

“I played with him for a few years and he’s doing really well but everyone has a different pathway.

“Some will go out on loan a few times and break into the first team at 22 or 23.

“Others will break in at 18 and stay there but you have to make a decision.

“I could have just stayed and waited to see if my chance became but I felt ready to go into the men’s world really.

“I’ve always wanted to challenge myself.”

Hornby is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen from Reims, while Gordon has temporarily left Everton to ply his trade at Championship side Preston North End.