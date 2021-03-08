Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United outfit to the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

The Hammers are dreaming of securing European football for next term and are even considered by some to be dark horses to sneak into a top four spot.

David Moyes’ men sit in seventh spot in the league table at present, but are within touching distance of the top four and will want all three points this evening.

West Ham won the earlier fixture between the two sides this season, emerging with a 2-1 win at Elland Road in December.

They last lost on home turf against Leeds in 2002, when edged out in a 4-3 thriller.

Tonight, Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal.

In defence the West Ham boss has Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the centre.

Further up the pitch, Moyes selects Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control midfield, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jesse Lingard support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Lingard, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Trott, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Bowen, Odubeko