Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ high flying West Ham side at the London Stadium this evening.

The Whites are looking to boost their own chances of a late run up the table towards the European spots and picking up all three points in the capital would fit the bill.

Leeds sit in eleventh in the league table, but are just ten points off seventh placed West Ham and sixth placed Tottenham; they have a game in hand on Spurs.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa is able to recall Kalvin Phillips to the team in a major boost.

The Whites have Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs.

Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente form the central pairing at West Ham this evening.

In midfield, Bielsa goes with the fit again Phillips, while Mateusz Klich also starts. Tyler Roberts, Helder Costa and Raphinha support Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options available include Rodrigo and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Roberts, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Davis, Berardi, Jenkins, Huggins, Harrison, Poveda, Rodrigo