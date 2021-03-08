Richard Keys has insisted that Andrew Robertson has been off form for Liverpool recently and is of the view that Arsenal star Kieran Tierney would be Scotland’s first choice left-back ahead of him had he avoided injury.

Liverpool, who were sitting atop of the Premier League table on New Year’s Day, have fallen significantly and now sit eighth in the table, having lost six home games on the trot.

Addressing the Reds’ slump, beIN SPORTS anchor Keys pointed out how their two full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, who were the side’s main creative outlets, have been off form for a while.

Keys suggested that the full-back duo’s drop in form could be due to a change in their attitudes and is of the view that Robertson misses Virgil van Dijk’s presence.

He went on to explain that the Scotland captain does not deliver crosses like he used to do before and insisted that Arsenal star Tierney would be Scotland’s first-choice left-back had he avoided injury.

“The two full-backs are way off (I know Alexander-Arnold didn’t play versus Fulham)“, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Why? Perhaps they’ve started to believe the nice things that were being said about them?

“Robertson certainly misses the Dutchman, but it’s going the other way that they’ve both dried up.

“I’ve said it before – those crosses were devastating. We don’t see them anymore.

“If he was fit – Tierney would be Scotland’s first choice left back right now“

Robertson has not provided an assist for Liverpool since their 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace in December.