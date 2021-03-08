Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their team to welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening as they bid to strengthen their grip on a top four spot.

Thomas Tuchel has injected new life into Chelsea’s season and the Blues currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League standings, one point above Everton, but the Toffees have a game in hand.

Chelsea were last in action last week when they visited Liverpool and grabbed a 1-0 win and Tuchel’s men have now not lost a game in any competition since 19th January.

The Blues have also yet to concede a goal at Stamford Bridge under Tuchel.

Tuchel picks Edouard Mendy in goal for tonight’s game, while at the back he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

The German tactician also goes with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield, while Reece James and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Timo Werner.

Tuchel can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where options available to him include Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount.

Chelsea Team vs Everton

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Havertz, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Pulisic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud