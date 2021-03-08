Rangers legend Peter Lovenkrands is confident that the Gers can beat Czech outfit Slavia Prague and progress into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Having sealed the Scottish Premiership title over the weekend, Rangers will have now set their eyes on earning their way into the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Gers visit Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie this week before hosting the Czech giants at Ibrox in the second leg next week.

Slavia Prague go into the game on the back of a victory over Premier League top four contenders Leicester City, but Ibrox great Lovenkrands has no qualms over facing them.

The Dane asserted that there are not many teams who can beat Rangers at Ibrox currently and is confident that Steven Gerrard’s side can seal their place in the final eight of the Europa League with a win over Slavia Prague.

“There is also an opportunity in Europe, where Rangers have been fantastic this year“, Lovenkrands told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“They have a good draw against Slavia Prague, against whom there is a good chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

“They are a team I feel Rangers could well beat, though they beat Leicester.

“With the confidence that Rangers are playing with right now, there are not many teams that will be able to go to Ibrox and beat them.

“So there is a good opportunity to deliver a good result in the Europa League as well.“

Rangers have not qualified for the quarter-finals of a European competition since the 2007/08 season, but will be hopeful of doing so this month.