Former Leeds United star Eirik Bakke is of the view that if Marcelo Bielsa continues to improve the Whites by bringing in new players, they will be capable of pushing for the top five or top six in the Premier League in the coming seasons.

Although the Whites have struggled with consistency in finding results in the top flight this season, they have spent the majority of the campaign in mid-table, looking upwards at the top half.

With the campaign racing towards the final stretch, Leeds are highly unlikely to drop down to the Championship again this season, checking off their primary target of maintaining their top flight status.

Ex-Leeds star Bakke is of the view that if Bielsa bolsters his team further by roping in two or three more players the Yorkshire outfit are surely on course to take themselves to the next level.

“If Bielsa continues to build and brings in two or three new players, I am pretty sure that we will take further steps”, Bakke told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“But now I think we should be happy with the way the situation is.”

Bakke feels that the Leeds faithful will be happy with the way their club have performed so far this season and stressed the Whites have laid the groundwork to get all the way back to the top again.

“With five more points, they stay [in the Premier League].

“And Leeds supporters are happy with that.

“I think it’s important that we remain realistic.

“We want to get to the top five and six quickly.

“Still, I think it is entirely possible to build something, and get all the way to the top again.”

In addition to Leeds’ transfer business in the summer, all eyes will be also on whether Bielsa will renew his contract at Elland Road, which is set to end in the summer.