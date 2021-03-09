Brest sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has conceded that the club will not be able to reject a certain level of offers for Leeds United linked midfielder Romain Faivre in the summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been hugely impressive in Ligue 1 this season for Brest and has been one of the standout young players in the French top flight.

His performances have led to chatter that he could leave Brest in the summer, with several big clubs in Europe believed to be interested in snapping him up.

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on him and he has long been on the radar of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United as well.

Lorenzi has insisted that Brest are not under any financial pressure to sell Faivre in the summer, but he is aware that he will be a sought-after commodity at the end of the season.

And he conceded that Brest will not be able to reject big offers for the midfielder if they arrive on their table.

The Brest sporting director told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We are not sellers.

“We are not in a situation where we will be forced to sell Romain.

“Afterwards we know that because of his performances, he will be a sought-after player and we know very well that in the face of a certain level of offers, we will not be able to retain him.”

Lorenzi does admit that it would take more than the €15m they received for Ibrahima Diallo when they sold him to Southampton last year if a club want to sign Faivre in the summer.

“It’s premature, I have not set a price.

“But we sold Diallo for €15m and attacking players are worth more.”

Leeds wanted to sign a midfielder last summer, but saw a late swoop for Michael Cuisance collapse.