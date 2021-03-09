Former Napoli midfielder Eraldo Pecci has dubbed Liverpool the ugliest city in the world and feels Carlo Ancelotti fled there to escape the pressure at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Ancelotti came under heavy pressure at Napoli which resulted in his exit in December 2019, having led the Italian giants in 73 outings across all competitions, spending 16 months at the helm of the club.

The 61-year-old took charge of Premier League outfit Everton within two weeks of leaving Napoli, and has helped them turn their fortunes around from being a relegation threatened side to European spot challengers this season.

Ex-Napoli star Pecci has insisted that Ancelotti left for Everton to escape the torturous pressure of football mad Naples, where all the coaches of Napoli have been under extreme scrutiny.

Pecci feels that the current squad under Gennaro Gattuso are not that good either and stressed the Napoli faithful are expecting a bit too much from their team

“Ringhio [Gattuso] is working well, he is doing what he has to do at Gli Azzurri”, Pecci was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Arena Napoli.

“The expectations are a bit exaggerated for the team that they currently have.

“In Napoli, so many coaches have been burnt, after Sarri, they were burnt, don’t forget that.

“Ancelotti fled to Liverpool, to the ugliest city in the world, rather than stay in Naples to suffer this torture.”

Ancelotti departed Napoli following a meeting with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Italian has been well received at Everton and could stay at the club through to the opening of their new stadium in 2024.