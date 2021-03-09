Former Italy international Daniele Adani has lauded Manchester United loan star Diogo Dalot as a great signing for AC Milan despite the full-back struggling to find a regular role in Stefano Pioli’s side.

Dalot has only played a bit part role under Pioli this season with him deputising for Rossoneri full-backs Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria.

The Manchester United loanee started for AC Milan against Hellas Verona in the top flight on Sunday, scoring a stunning goal in his team’s 2-0 win.

Ex-Serie star Adani has lauded Dalot as a great signing for the Milan outfit, even though he is not first choice at the San Siro.

Adani added that Dalot’s goal on Sunday was excellent and is of the view that he looked like an experienced attacking midfielder on the pitch

“He is just 21 from Portugal, he has arrived from Man United and is not from the academy”, Adani told Bobo TV.

“It is normal that he plays less with Calabria and Theo [in the squad], but he is a great signing.

“He scored like an experienced attacking midfielder [against Hellas Verona].”

AC Milan do not have an option to buy the Red Devils star outright in the summer and will have to sit at the negotiating table with his parent club should they opt to swoop for him.