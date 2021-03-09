Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could complete a move to Boca Juniors if he agrees to lower his salary demands.

Cavani joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer on a year-long contract with an option to extend it by one more year.

He has struggled with injuries at Old Trafford but has made an impact whenever he has been on the pitch and is often the first choice number 9 when he is fit.

Manchester United are believed to be keen on keeping Cavani for one more season, but he could move to Boca Juniors in Argentina.

However, according to DirecTV, Cavani would need to lower his salary demands to seal a move to Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors do not have the means to meet his current salary despite their interest in taking him to La Bombonera.

They are also counting on Cavani’s interest in ending his playing career with a stint in South America.

The striker last played in South America in 2007.