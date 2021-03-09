New Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli has insisted that it is impossible to imitate Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he considers his idol, on any level.

Sampaoli took over the reins at Marseille on Monday, a post his fellow Argentine Bielsa held for one season from July 2014 to August 2015.

The 60-year-old considers the Leeds boss his idol, with his own style of management deeply influenced by his countryman’s.

Sampaoli stressed that Bielsa is a reference point for a lot of coaches like himself but insisted it is impossible to imitate him on any level.

“Marcelo Bielsa is a reference, for many coaches and for me in particular”, Sampaoli told a press conference.

“I feel close to him, ideologically about the game, but I do not intend to try to be like him.

“Some idols are impossible to imitate.”

Having inherited a struggling Marseille side following the departure of Andre Villas-Boas, Sampaoli has revealed his immediate aim will be to help the team get back to their best quickly and admitted not every one of his charges will be able to adapt to his style of football.

“[My aim is] to help the team progress quickly

“Some players will adapt quickly, for others it will take longer.

“And still others, unfortunately, will not adapt.”

Bielsa has now led Leeds in 129 outings across all competitions, the most he has managed at any club so far in his career, and all eyes will on whether he will extend his Elland Road stint with his contract running out in the summer.