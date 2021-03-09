Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has remained coy on his contractual situation and future at Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been tipped by some to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the next transfer window.

Negotiations over a new deal have not yet succeeded, and Liverpool could see him walk away when his deal expires in the summer.

Barcelona have been trying to sign him since last summer and are the favourites to secure him on a free transfer in the summer.

And French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on the Dutch midfielder.

Wijnaldum is still not keen to address the speculation over his future and insisted that the time is still not right for him to discuss his status at Liverpool despite only months left on his contract.

When prodded with questions over his future, the midfielder said in a press conference: “That’s a lot of questions at one time.

“I want to answer them all but at the moment there is no news right now.

“The only thing I can say is I am really happy at the club, really happy with the team and really happy with the fans.

“It is not that I am not happy that I want to leave. Our situation at the moment means it is not the most important thing. My family is happy here – besides that there is no news.

“[If I did leave that would be] really difficult. If that happens you’d leave a team you really love. That I’d be devastated, that’s for sure.”

Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since 2016 and has played a major role in the Reds winning the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two seasons.