Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the top candidates to replace Joachim Low as Germany coach in the summer, according to German daily Bild.

Germany will be looking for a new coach once Low leaves his national team role at the end of this summer’s European Championship.

His contract runs until next year but Low has asked the German FA to terminate it a year ahead of time.

With the Germany head coach on his way out, the speculation over his successor has started and it seems there are already two front runners.

It is claimed Klopp and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick are the top two candidates who could replace Low at the helm of Germany.

The Liverpool manager has a contract until 2024 at Anfield but his side’s struggles have led to speculation over his long term future at the club.

The Reds are unlikely to sack him even if Liverpool finish the season outside the top four and Klopp is believed to be keen to continue as well.

But remains to be seen whether the sudden availability of the Germany job turns Klopp’s head after a season of struggle in England.

Flick also has a contract until 2023 with Bayern Munich and has won the Bundesliga, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the German Cup at the Allianz Arena.