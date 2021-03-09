Leeds United loan star Rafa Mujica has admitted he does not know how his future with the Whites will play out, but stressed his current focus lies solely on doing his best for Las Palmas.

The Whites snapped up Mujica from La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2019 and he has since been shipped off on loan spells to Spanish sides Extremadura, Villarreal, Real Oviedo and Las Palmas.

Mujica spent the majority of the first part of the current campaign on the bench for former club Real Oviedo, but then was recalled to Leeds and sent to Las Palmas last month, starting their last four Segunda Division games on the trot.

The striker, who is yet to kick a ball for his parent club Leeds, admitted he has no clue on how his future at Elland Road will turn out but stressed his current focus lies on giving his best for Las Palmas.

“I belong to Leeds and I do not know what will happen”, Mujica was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“[My only focus is] on contributing to the team and taking advantage of this experience to grow as a person and as a footballer”.

Mujica added that he and his team-mates should always focus on the task at hand, and take the season game by game with a league clash against Fuenlabrada coming next at the weekend.

“That [to focus on the next game and win] should be our mentality.

“[My team and I] do not have to think about the past nor about the end of the season, but have to go game by game, even if it is a cliche.”

Mujica is due back at Elland Road at the end of the current campaign, and his contract with Leeds runs through until the summer of 2022.