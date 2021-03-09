John Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool will be glad their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig has been moved from Anfield to the Puskas Arena in Hungary, as the Reds are going through a terrible run of results at home at present.

The Reds are set to face Die Roten Bullen on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash, having won the first leg 2-0.

Liverpool were initially scheduled to host RB Leipzig at Anfield, but instead will face the Germans again at the Puskas Arena in Hungary, where they played last month owing to travel restrictions.

Reds legend Aldridge feels Liverpool will be glad they will not have to face the Bundesliga outfit at Anfield with their terrible form at home, registering six straight defeats in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

The ex-striker admitted that though Liverpool have a 2-0 lead, if the game was at Anfield on Wednesday and RB Leipzig opened the scoring, he would have been scared.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “The Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday may well come as a relief to Liverpool’s players.

“Their attitude will be completely different.

“It is a different competition and, of course, they already hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

“To be honest, I’m glad the game has been moved from Anfield. And I think Liverpool will be too.

“It’s a massive bonus for them not to have that burden and they will be at a venue where they know they can beat Leipzig.

“Put it this way. If the game was at Anfield and Leipzig scored first, I would be bricking it.”

With serious questions being asked about Liverpool’s ability to finish in the top four in the league this season, going all the way in Europe could turn out to be the only way to ensure they play in the Champions League next term.