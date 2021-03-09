Manchester City loan star Pedro Porro remained coy on potentially moving to Sporting Lisbon on a permanent basis in the summer and stressed he is completely focused on giving his best game by game.

Porro is only due back at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 after agreeing to join Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon last summer.

The 21-year-old has become a fan favourite at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and is a fixture under coach Ruben Amorim, registering 21 starts in the top flight so far in the current campaign.

Porro, who is not looking too far ahead on his future, remained coy when asked about potentially moving to Sporting Lisbon permanently in the summer and stressed he is only focused on giving his best in their upcoming games.

Asked whether he is open to staying at Sporting Lisbon for the long term by making his move permanent in the summer, Porro told Spanish daily AS: “Play the next game.

“I do not look any further.

“I am a guy who does not like to look to the future, because if it doesn’t go well, I look bad.

“If things happen later, then welcome.”

Sporting Lisbon currently have a ten-point cushion at the top of the Primeira Liga, are on course to lift their first top flight title in 19 years, and Porro vowed he and his team are ready to fight every day with hard work fuelling their charge.

“We will fight every day.

“With the work we are putting in we will achieve everything, even things that are beyond us right now.

“I don’t know why, but it will pay off.”

Porro has been on the books at Manchester City since the summer of 2019, but is yet to play a single game for the Citizens, having been shipped off on loan to Real Valladolid prior to his Sporting Lisbon stint.