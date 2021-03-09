Cedric Itten has insisted that due to a plethora of reasons Rangers fans consider this season’s Scottish Premiership title win as the greatest triumph in the club’s history.

The 24-year-old Swiss hitman is part of the Rangers squad that will go down in history as the one who ended the club’s decade-long wait for a league title and stopped Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row.

Rangers fans came out in droves at the weekend after it was confirmed that the club have won their 55th Scottish top-flight title and celebrated on the streets of Glasgow.

Itten admitted that he understands the outpouring of emotion and conceded that Rangers fans have been waiting for this moment for a number of years.

He stressed that Rangers’ dismissal from the top flight of Scottish football, coupled with the prospect of seeing Celtic winning a tenth league title on the trot, made the success this season the greatest triumph for the Gers fans.

Itten told Swiss radio station FM1Today: “Indeed, given the current situation, winning the title felt special.

“The people who grew up in Glasgow reacted extremely emotionally.

“For many fans, it felt like the greatest triumph – if only because of the whole history and forced relegation.

“Rangers were a long time away from top-flight football and now it has all come together.

“For Rangers fans, it was of course important to prevent Celtic from winning ten league titles in a row at the last hurdle.”

Itten has been a bit-part player Rangers this season and has contributed four goals to their league title win.