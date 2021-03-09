Tottenham Hotspur are yet to hold talks with Real Madrid or Gareth Bale’s representatives over extending the Welshman’s stay at the club beyond the end of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

Bale joined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid last summer and after struggling to make an impact, the winger has hit form in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old has scored six times and registered three assists in the last six matches for Tottenham to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

But it has been claimed that there is no progress with regards to Tottenham trying to secure Bale’s services for one more season.

His recent form has led to suggestions that the club are likely to push to keep him for one more year, but no discussions have taken place.

Spurs are yet to hold any conversations with Real Madrid or Jonathan Barnett, his agent, over keeping the Welshman for one more season.

There is no clause to extend his loan stay and Tottenham would have to negotiate with Real Madrid and his agent if they want to keep him.

Bale has no future at Real Madrid and the club want to avoid paying him for the final year of his contract – around £30m before tax.

Spurs are only paying around half of Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages during his loan period.