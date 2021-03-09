RB Leipzig shot-stopper Peter Gulacsi believes turning the Liverpool tie around would be one of the German club’s biggest achievements and asserted that they will take the game to the Reds this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hopeful of retaining their 2-0 advantage over RB Leipzig and progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals when the two sides meet in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the win in the first leg of the tie last month and they now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Gulacsi is aware of the challenge that lies ahead of the Bundesliga outfit and has insisted that overturning the tie would make it one of the club’s biggest achievements ahead of their Champions League semi-final run last season.

The Hungarian is determined to help Julian Naglesmann’s side turn the tie around and warned his former employers Liverpool that RB Leipzig will be taking the game to them on Wednesday.

“We know how big of an achievement it would be to turn this tie around“, Gulacsi told RB Leipzig’s in-house media.

“It would be one of the club’s greatest feats.

“I am sure we will put in a good performance in the return leg and take the game to them because if we succeed in going further it would be one of the club’s biggest accomplishments despite reaching the semi-finals last year.“

Having slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League on the back of their poor run of form, Liverpool’s season largely relies on the Champions League.