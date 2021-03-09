Noel Whelan has admitted that he is worried about Mateusz Klich’s form in the Premier League as he is not the commanding presence that Leeds United need, resulting in Kalvin Phillips being overextended.

Klich has played a part in all 27 of Leeds top flight games so far this season and the Whites are on course to confirm their Premier League status for next term.

The Whites were unable to add a new midfielder to their ranks last summer and refrained from doing transfer business in the winter market, resulting in Marcelo Bielsa having to rely on players he already had before the current campaign.

Whelan thinks that Klich’s performances in the top flight have been unconvincing at times, with him failing to rise to the occasion and be a commanding presence in the middle of the park.

The ex-Leeds star went on to stress that Klich’s worrying form has resulted in Leeds relying on Phillips more, which has resulted in him being overworked.

Asked whether he is worried about Klich’s from in the top flight, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at West Ham: “Yes, it is worrying because you want to command that midfield area.

“That is an area where if you command, you dominate it, generally you win games of football.

“Did not see much of him in the first half.

“There was not much coming from Mateusz Klich in ways of linking up play, getting on the ball, starting plays, getting tackles in, I do not remember mentioning him too many times in that first 45 minutes to be honest.

“It is worrying because you want somebody that is going to be commanding in that central-midfield area and at the minute, we are not getting that.

“The commanding is coming from Kalvin Phillips, who is having to make tackles from behind the midfield when the balls are played through.

“That is not what we want from Kalvin all the time, you do not want to be overworking him like that.”

It remains to be seen whether Bielsa will address his midfield woes in the summer by dipping in the transfer talent pool.