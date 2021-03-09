Rangers striker Cedric Itten has insisted that there is no speculation over Steven Gerrard’s future within the Gers squad, despite talk that the tactician would answer a call from his boyhood club Liverpool.

Gerrard has written his name into the history books of Rangers after he ended the club’s decade-long wait for a Scottish Premiership title.

The former Liverpool midfielder also became the manager who stopped Celtic from winning a tenth league title in a row, making him even more of a cult figure at Rangers.

His impressive record in Scotland has led to speculation over him potentially replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, especially with Liverpool struggling in the Premier League at the moment.

Itten claimed that within the squad there are no rumours around Gerrard’s future, but conceded that given his record it would not be surprising if big clubs show interest in him.

Asked if Gerrard will stay at Rangers next season, Itten told Swiss radio FM1Today: “The media are speculating, [but] within the team we are not.

“But his record is impressive, Gerrard is on a record course. Anyone who produces such numbers as a coach becomes interesting.

“I would like him to stay.”

Gerrard, who has a contract until 2024 with Rangers, is set to lead the side into the Champions League next season.