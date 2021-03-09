Don Hutchison has insisted that he sees no hope of Liverpool winning the Champions League this season and is baffled by others thinking it is possible.

Liverpool are sitting in eighth in the league table after suffering an unpreceded six straight league defeats at Anfield.

The reigning champions are staring down the barrel in the top four race and many have already given up on them breaking into the Champions League spots given their form since January.

Liverpool fans are now hanging their hat on winning the Champions League in order to return to the competition next season but Hutchison admits that he cannot see that happening.

He conceded that the Reds will probably move into the quarter-finals at the expense of RB Leipzig but given the quality teams left in the Champions League, he does not understand how anyone expects the current Liverpool team to go all the way.

Hutchison said on ESPN FC: “The chances are Liverpool will probably get through against Leipzig, [but] I wouldn’t bet on it.

“They probably will after having a 2-0 lead, but do you fancy them to go any further?

“I can’t remember a team that has been champions over the years and are close to tenth in their domestic league and went on to win the Champions League.

“I can’t remember it and why would you give any hope of Liverpool winning the Champions League? Just because they have got a 2-0 lead against Leipzig.

“Look at the teams that are left in the Champions League and look how many teams Liverpool are losing against.”

Liverpool have not scored a league goal at home from open play for over 12 hours.