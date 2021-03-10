Liverpool and Manchester City have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, with the claims that the Austrian has a verbal agreement with Barcelona rubbished.

The Austria international has a contract with Bayern Munich running out this summer and is line to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

While the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Alaba, it emerged earlier this week that the player’s agent Pini Zahavi has met new Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

It was then claimed in Spain that the 28-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with the Blaugrana to join them on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, according to German daily Bild, no such deal has been agreed between the two parties, though Zahavi and Laporta had a meeting.

Newly elected Barcelona president Laporta is an admirer of Alaba, but the Spanish giants find the versatile defender’s wage demands too high.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United remain in the mix for the former Hoffenheim star and will be delighted with the news that he does not have an agreement in place with Barcelona.

Real Madrid have long been considered the favourites to acquire the Austrian’s services, but Los Blancos have also not been able to meet his wage demands.

Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be the only club to have agreed to his wage demands so far.