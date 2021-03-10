Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of the role Darren Fletcher will play in selling moves to the club to potential new signings going forward.

Fletcher joined Manchester United’s coaching staff earlier in the season and has been part of Solskjaer’s backroom team.

But the midfielder has earned a promotion and on Wednesday it was confirmed that he will be the new technical director at Old Trafford.

Fletcher will directly report to Manchester United’s newly appointed football director John Murtough and coordinate with Solskjaer.

The Manchester United manager conceded that it was clear that the club could not afford to lose the fresh ideas that Fletcher brought in when he joined the coaching staff.

He stressed that in his new role the former Premier League and Champions League winner will play a role in trying to convince players to move to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “A few months back when we were making a final decision there were other things in the pipeline for Fletcher.

“One thing I was sure of was we couldn’t lose Darren.

“He has got fresh ideas.

“He has a bright eye for football a really keen eye.

“Now a little bit less coaching and more influence on the other side.

“Go speak to players and sell Man United as the club he knows.”

Fletcher won five Premier League titles and a Champions League amongst various other honours as a player at Old Trafford.