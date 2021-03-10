Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson has admitted he did not realise how far the Gers were behind on every level until he arrived at Ibrox, but stressed his club have become 100 times better now.

Goldson arrived at Ibrox in the summer of 2018 at a time when Celtic were enjoying a stranglehold on Scottish football.

The Gers managed to dethrone the nine-in-a-row champions this season, ending their own decade long suffering, and Goldson feels progress in every department at Ibrox has fuelled their title winning charge this season.

The centre-back admitted he did not realise how far Rangers were behind until he arrived in Glasgow, but stressed the club have now regained their past glory at all levels with all at Ibrox playing a part in the renaissance.

“I didn’t know how far behind we were until I actually arrived”, Goldson told a press conference.

“We have worked our socks off; recruitment has been brilliant.

“The club today is 100 times better in all departments.

“The canteen, training ground, Ibrox. It is a credit to every member of staff at Rangers.”

Goldson acknowledged that as champions Rangers will now be held to an even higher standard, which the entire squad are determined to handle with poise.

“We know we now need to focus as a different pressure comes with being champions.

“The emotions we have all being through over the last few years is amazing to turn that around to being champions.”

Rangers return to the pitch on Thursday in the Europa League as they take on Slavia Prague at the Eden Arena in the round of 16 of the competition.