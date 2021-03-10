Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United until the next World Cup in Qatar despite interest from Boca Juniors, it has been claimed.

Cavani joined Manchester United on a one-year deal last summer with an option of one more season if the club wanted to keep him.

The veteran forward has impressed despite a stop-start season and is often the starting number 9 when he is fit and available.

Manchester United are keen to hold on to him for one more year but his future at the club has come under the scanner due to claims from his father that he wants to join Boca Juniors.

But according to Uruguayan radio station Sport890, Cavani is likely to continue at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that the striker wants to stay at Old Trafford until the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

He is content with lift at Manchester United and despite interest from Boca Juniors, the striker is set to continue at Old Trafford.

The Qatar World Cup will be held in December 2022 and it remains to be seen whether he does enough to earn another extension at the end of next season.