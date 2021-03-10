Former Arsenal recruitment head Sven Mislintat has insisted that Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could have added something extra to Arsenal’s midfield this season if they had stayed at the club.

Mikel Arteta jettisoned both midfielders from Arsenal last summer and Guendouzi and Torreira left the club on loan to join Hertha Berlin and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Both players joined Arsenal when Mislintat was the top recruitment man at the Emirates and the German admits that he is not sure why the Spaniard decided to loan out the duo.

He stressed that he respects the decision the Arsenal manager made in relation to the two midfielders as part of his plans.

But the German stressed that he is certain the two would have added depth and extra qualities to the Arsenal squad this season.

He told The Athletic: “I respect Mikel a lot.

“I’d love to talk to him one day, to understand his reasons for sending Matteo as well as Lucas Torreira on loan, and tell him my view in relation to their qualities.

“But it’s his decision of course.

“My personal opinion remains that Matteo would still add some extra qualities to Arsenal’s midfield, like Lucas could.

“Their market values increased hugely after their debut season.”

Guendouzi lost his place in the team towards the end of last season and Arteta left him out of his plans until he left.