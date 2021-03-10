Craig Dawson is three league starts away from making his loan move to West Ham from Watford permanent and the defender’s former manager Alan Pardew feels the Irons have struck a great deal.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a regular starter in David Moyes’ side since joining them on a season-long loan from Championship club Watford for £1m last summer.

It has emerged now that Dawson is just three Premier League starts away from making his loan move to West Ham permanent, with the Hornets set to bag another £2m.

Pardew, who managed the defender at West Brom, is of the view that Dawson has helped the Irons both in defence and attack this season and believes they have bagged a great deal.

The English tactician went on to heap praise on Dawson for his threat from set pieces and feels he will be looking to earn his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the England national team.

“I enjoyed working with Dawson and he’s the best attacker of set pieces that I’ve ever come across in my managerial career“, Pardew told The Athletic.

“It’s incredible the amount of goals he scores as a defender and he’s had a positive impact on the defensive and offensive end for David Moyes.

“Dawson’s next ambition will probably be to get in the national team.

“I’m really pleased for him because he’s a great person, easy to manage and the deal is pretty much nailed on now, so it’s great piece of business for West Ham to get him for £2 million.”

Dawson has scored three goals from 12 Premier League starts for West Ham so far this season.