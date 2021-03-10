Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Fabinho loved playing in midfield during the Reds’ 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Klopp’s side headed into the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg but under pressure due to their poor domestic form.

Injury issues and a lack of willingness to play youngsters in central defence has seen Fabinho often shifted into the centre-back role by Klopp this season, but he started in midfield against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian produced an assured performance as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fired Liverpool past RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate and into the quarter-finals.

Klopp admits that he was left in no doubt where Fabinho prefers playing after speaking to him.

“I asked him afterwards: ‘You like the position No6 more than the other one and he said ‘Yes!’. He could not have been more clear”, the Liverpool boss said post match on BT Sport.

Klopp also had words of praise for his centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

“The two centre halves played an incredible game.

“The whole last line played an incredible game because that is a tough task.

“We had to press them. We defended deep together really well which is important.

“Everybody had a really good game. It was a good performance.”

Liverpool will now wait to discover who they will face in the quarter-finals as they bid to reach what would be a third final in four years.