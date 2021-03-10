Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he would like to play Gareth Bale the full 90 minutes week in week out but stressed the forward is not yet ready to take on that kind of work load.

Bale’s start to life at Tottenham following his return to the club last summer was not all smooth sailing as niggling fitness issues hindered with his game time and form.

However, the forward has started to find his groove of late in Spurs colours, registering three Premier League starts on the trot, scoring six goals in six games across all competitions.

Spurs boss Mourinho is keen on keeping Bale’s momentum going by playing him more frequently but stressed the need to hand him minutes in a more measured manner.

The Portuguese admitted he would love to play Bale week in and week out but explained he will not overextend the winger at the moment and will keep on managing his game time properly.

“I want to keep the momentum going but I need to manage him”, Mourinho told a press conference.

“The communication is very good and I think he trusts me.

“In this moment we are deciding together what to do.

“The other day during the match I found Andre Marriner the fourth official was finding it because we were talking so much.

“I was asking “10 minutes more? 20 minutes?”. He’s playing very well.

“The relationship with him is very good I think and of course I would like him to play 90 minutes in every game but he can’t.”

Spurs are set to host Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday and Mourinho will be banking on Bale to continue his red-hot form by providing the fireworks up front again.