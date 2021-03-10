West Ham United loan star Oladapo Afolayan has expressed his strong belief that his loan spell is going in the right direction, with his new team-mates and coaches at Bolton Wanderers helping him settle down at his new home with ease.

Afolayan is currently plying his trade at League Two outfit Bolton on a six-month loan deal from West Ham, leaving the capital on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has started eight league games for the Trotters since his move and has quickly established himself as a regular under boss Ian Evatt.

Afolayan revealed that he has been able to settle in easily at Bolton with great team-mates, management and coaching staff all having his back from day one

The West Ham loanee feels his spell at Bolton is going in the right direction and insisted he is learning a lot with each passing game.

Asked how he has settled in at Bolton, Afolayan told Bolton FM Sport: “Yes, it has been easy.

“There are some great boys, great professionals in the group and management and coaching staff have all been really good.

“So, yes it has been really, really good for me.

“Helps me out massively, learning a lot every game.

“And sort of what I want to do is improve every week, week in, week out and I think it is going in the right direction.”

Bolton boss Evatt has already expressed his desire to keep hold of Afolayan for the long term and it remains to be seen whether his parent club West Ham are open to parting ways with him or extending the loan.