Rangers loan star Brandon Barker has expressed his delight at scoring in Oxford United’s derby win over Swindon Town in League One on Tuesday.

Barker scored the opener for the U’s just three minutes into the game and it was the difference between the sides for the majority of the match before Dan Agyei doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Swindon gave Oxford headaches by pulling one back two minutes into injury time but the Yellows managed to see out the game and take home the three points.

Having helped Oxford bounce back from a three-game winless run, Rangers loan star Barker has expressed his delight at scoring in the side’s derby win over Swindon.

The 24-year-old also reserved praise for the U’s goalkeeper Jack Stevens, who ensured Karl Robinson’s side got the three points in the bag.

“I’m buzzing to score in a derby“, Barker was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail.

“Within five minutes everything can change.

“Jack’s kept them out of the game and it’s a massive save.

“He’s been fantastic for us.”

Barker has scored two goals and provided one assist from nine league games for Oxford so far.