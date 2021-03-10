West Ham United loan star Oladapo Afolayan has revealed that Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt gives him a lot of positional freedom, which allows him to express himself on the pitch.

The Hammers Under-23s star joined League Two outfit Bolton last month on a six-month loan deal and has linked up with Trotters boss Evatt at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Evatt has deployed Afolayan in midfield and on the flanks since he arrived at Bolton, with the West Ham loanee now enjoying a starting role at his new home.

Afolayan, who is kicking on with his development under the watchful eye of Evatt, revealed that the Bolton boss has been good to him and stressed he is enjoying his football at the moment.

The Hammers starlet added that Evatt lets him and his team-mates express themselves on the pitch, which result in them being able to give their best to help the team.

Asked whether his boss gives him freedom on the pitch, Afolayan told Bolton FM Sport: “Yes, it is great.

“The manager has been really good with me.

“Helps me go out there and express myself and all the other lads.

“So, it is really good to have that freedom and to know that we can go out there and do our stuff and then help the team get the results and get up the league.”

Bolton are currently just five points adrift of league leaders Cheltenham and Afolayan will be determined to help his team more in their push for promotion.