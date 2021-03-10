Manchester United did look to bring in candidates from the outside before deciding to promote John Murtough as the club’s first football director, according to the Guardian.

The Premier League giants have been looking to appoint a director of football in recent years and it finally came to fruition on Wednesday.

Murtough joined Manchester United in 2014 and was the head of football development before becoming the club’s first football director.

Manchester United were also linked with a number of candidates across Europe as the club worked on appointing the man in charge of their football operations.

And the Premier League giants did consider bringing in someone from the outside before deciding to appoint Murtough.

Manchester United believe that Murtough is aware of the culture inside the club and knows his way around Old Trafford.

The Red Devils also feel that it is more of a formalisation of the structures that were already in place rather than a radical change.

In his 23-year-old career, Murtough has served as the Premier League’s head of elite performance and had senior academy and developmental roles at various clubs.

Manchester United also appointed their former midfielder Darren Fletcher in the newly-created technical director role.

The Scotsman joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff earlier in the season.