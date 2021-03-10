Former Dundee star Dusan Vrto has named Abdallah Sima as Slavia Prague’s best player ahead of Rangers’ Europa League tie against the Czech giants.

Having sealed the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend, Rangers are gearing up for the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Slavia Prague this week.

Looking ahead to the game, former Dundee star Vrto has warned the Gers against the threats of Slavia Prague striker Sima, who he feels is their best player.

The Slovakian pointed out how the 19-year-old was plying his trade in the third tier in the Czech Republic less than a year ago and earned his way into the Slavia Prague first team in a very short period of time.

Vrto went on to explain that Premier League club Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in acquiring Sima’s services and hailed him as a superstar.

“Slavia’s best player is Sima“, Vrto told the Talkin Fitbaw podcast.

“He’s a Senegal player, only 19 years old.

“10 months ago he was playing in the third league in the Czech Republic for FC Mas Taborsko.

“Because of COVID, they can’t play so they played friendly games against Slavia Prague and he played very well.

“Slavia said, ok we’ll take you to the third league to the B team of Slavia Prague.

“After a few games they took him to the first team squad and now he’s a superstar.

“Teams like Arsenal are interested in him, Barcelona also are interested, he’s a very, very talented player.“

Sima has scored 19 goals and provided five assists from his 30 appearances for Slavia Prague across all competitions so far this season.