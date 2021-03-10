PSV Eindhoven head of youth scouting Rini de Groot has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn played a huge role in former Spurs starlet Noni Madueke’s transfer to the Philips Stadion.

Madueke was part of Tottenham’s youth set-up for four years and left north London in the summer of the 2018, joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven’s youth team.

While Madueke was developing in the youth teams at the Philips Stadion, current Spurs star Bergwijn was part of the Boeren’s senior squad, prior to leaving for Tottenham in January 2020.

PSV Eindhoven head of youth scouting De Groot revealed that when Madueke returned to PSV Eindhoven after already completing a training session with them, he met Bergwijn, who gave the starlet his shirt, which made a big impression on him and helped him make his mind up about joining the Dutch club.

“What still comes to my mind is that Steven gave him a shirt that day and you saw that it made a big impression on Noni”, De Groot told Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

“Actually, during that visit, it was clear quite quickly that Noni would be playing with us from the summer of 2018.”

De Groot further lifted the lid on the move and revealed Madueke left England because his father felt the winger’s progress could be slowed down if he stayed in London as he needed regular game time.

“The perspective for young talents in the Eredivisie in particular appealed to his father.

“He was really convinced that his son would be less likely to play in the Premier League and that his development could therefore be slowed down.

“That happens to more talents in the English Premier League.”

Madueke is increasingly establishing himself as a top young player for PSV Eindhoven, playing a part in 17 Eredivisie games so far this season, while Bergwijn’s involvement in the Premier League with Spurs currently stands at 16 appearances.