Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez has insisted he never considered leaving Spurs during the winter transfer window despite finding it hard to make the first team squad under Jose Mourinho during the first part of the campaign.

Following a strong start to the season, Sanchez lost his place in the first team under Mourinho and spent an extended period looking on from the sidelines during the first half of the current campaign.

The centre-back’s future was under the scanner during the winter transfer window, but he stayed put in north London and has now started his team’s last six Premier League games on the trot.

Sanchez has insisted that he never even considered the possibility of leaving Spurs when the transfer window was open as he always believed he would be handed a chance to bounce back an earn his boss’ trust.

The centre-back added that he chose to keep his head down, worked hard during the difficult time, biding his time, and grabbed the opportunity when it presented itself.

Asked whether he contemplated leaving Spurs in January, Sanchez told a press conference: “Never! I never considered leaving the club.

“Football can give you the chance to bounce back in situations and that’s what happened.

“I never said I had to play because I was [playing] before.

“Just be humble in that moment.”

Spurs are up against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will opt to play Sanchez in the tie with him not clocking up minutes in their last two games in Europe.