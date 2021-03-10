Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Andrea Belotti is yet to receive any significant offers from Torino over signing a new contract.

The 27-year-old striker will enter the final year of his contract with Torino at the end of the season and it has led to speculation over his future at the club.

With his contract running down, several clubs are positioning themselves to sign him in the summer for a comparatively low fee.

Torino want to offer him a new deal, but Belotti has no any inclination to sign on fresh terms with the Serie A club thus far.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino are also yet to put a significant offer on his table in order to convince him to sign a new deal.

The striker is keen to look around at his options and there are suggestions that he wants to leave Torino in the summer.

With the Italian club sitting in the relegation zone and not looking like making any progress, the striker wants to assess offers on his table at the end of the season.

Tottenham have been linked with an interest in him and Atletico Madrid are also believed to keen on taking the striker to Spain.

Belotti also has suitors in Italy with Inter, Roma, Napoli and AC Milan believed to be keeping tabs on him.