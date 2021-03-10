Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini has insisted that the Rossoneri are not inferior to Manchester United despite their injury problems at the moment.

Manchester United will host AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night at Old Trafford, in what is considered a blue-chip European fixture.

The Premier League giants are being considered the favourites by some and AC Milan have a number of injury problems going into the first leg of the tie.

They are already without the talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and there are suggestions that Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu will not be travelling to England as well.

Ambrosini refused to stay how much of a chance AC Milan have in the tie, but stressed that they are not far off Manchester United in terms of quality, despite the injuries.

The former Rossoneri midfielder told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Giving a percentage is difficult.

“However, Milan are not inferior.

“They can play [and compete] regardless of the injuries.”

AC Milan will want to stay alive in the tie before next week’s second leg at the San Siro, when some of their injured stars are expected to be fit to play.